Major Improvements in National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Schduled Castes students w.e.f. selection Year 2020-21

The Annual Family Income limit for National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes students w.e.f. selection year 2020-21 has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum. Students securing admission in higher ranking institutions internationally will be given preference. The minimum qualifying marks have been increased from 55% to 60%. Maintenance Allowance has been linked with progress of the awardee. Various verification processes have been simplified. Police verification has been done away and self-declaration has been introduced.

With the changes introduced, the selection process has become simplified and all the slots are likely to be filled up in short period as compared to the last year. So far 42 slots out of a total of 100 slots have been filled up based on the applications received during the first quarter. The selection process for the second quarter is underway.