Maha: Thane district adds 224 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by six

Thane : With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,219.

Thane”s COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,34,132, while the death toll stood at 3,274, another official said.

