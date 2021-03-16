LIC Housing Finance is currently trading at Rs. 426.00, up by 6.40 points or 1.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 419.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 423.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 427.45 and Rs. 420.90 respectively. So far 37898 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 487.50 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 186.00 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 441.90 and Rs. 411.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21498.64 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.31%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.65% and 15.04% respectively.

LIC Housing Finance’s parent organization — Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has introduced a new policy, Bachat Plus that offers a combination of protection and savings. The plan, with a five-year maturity, provides financial support for the family of the deceased policy holder any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policy holder. It gives an option to choose ‘sum assured on death’ for both single premium and limited premium payment modes.

If the policyholder dies after the completion of policy but before the stipulated date of maturity, the sum assured on death will be paid along with loyalty addition. The minimum basic sum assured is Rs 1 lakh and there is no upper limit. High basic sum assured rebate is offered for both modes of premium payments. This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through its loan facility.

LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest Housing Finance Company in India. The main objective of the company is providing long term finance to individuals for purchase or construction of house or flat for residential purpose / repair and renovation of existing flat / houses.

