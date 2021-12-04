LIC Housing Finance has opened its remodeled back office in Guwahati, Assam. The aim is to bringing down the processing time for home loan aspirants besides improving customer convenience.

The processing at Guwahati back office will leverage the tools under Project Red in conjunction with ‘HomY’ App to ensure delivery of entire home loan service at customer’s doorstep. The existing customer base under Guwahati back office is approximately 17,000 with an outstanding portfolio of more than Rs 2100 crore. The company has started its digital transformation in October 2020 through Project Red.

LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest Housing Finance Company in India. The main objective of the company is providing long term finance to individuals for purchase or construction of house or flat for residential purpose / repair and renovation of existing flat / houses.