Eris Lifesciences has formed a joint venture with Mumbai-based MJ Biopharm to enter the insulin segment. Eris MJ Biopharm, the 70:30 joint venture (with Eris holding a 70 per cent stake), would primarily engage in marketing and distribution of human and analogue insulin including Aspart, Glargine and Lispro and GLP-1 agonists and potentially other biopharma products in India. MJ will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of these products to the JV.

Eris Lifesciences is the only publicly listed Indian pharmaceutical company with a pure-play domestic branded formulations business model.