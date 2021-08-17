Siemens jumps on receiving CERT-In empanelment for providing Information Security Auditing Service

Siemens is currently trading at Rs. 2261.45, up by 36.40 points or 1.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 2225.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2216.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2272.00 and Rs. 2216.20 respectively. So far 15861 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2274.25 on 13-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1143.15 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2274.25 and Rs. 1973.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 80638.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.95% and 10.05% respectively.

Siemens has been empaneled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to offer information security auditing services to government organizations in addition to its existing cybersecurity enabled offerings. CERT-In is a functional organization of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, with an objective of securing Indian cyber space.

Siemens is a technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality and reliability. The company focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization.

