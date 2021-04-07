Judicial team inspect children’s hostel, report gross anomalies

Udaipur : On a tip off norms violation by a voluntary organisation running a hostel for children in Hiran Magri sector-6 area of the city, a team of judicial officials lead by ADJ and secretary District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Kuldeep Sutrakar held a sudden inspection of the building on Tuesday and found gross violation of rules. The hostel was neither registered under the JJ ACT or had any permission from concerned departments of the state or central government.

The team found 12 children in the hostel who were in a pitiable condition.” COVID protocols were severely overlooked. There were no arrangements for mask, sanitisers or even social distancing. The children were not feeded timely nor did they have proper clothing on their bodies. Some children were found sleeping on the bare floor without any mattress or beddings.

There was no gatekeeper or guard appointed for the security of the children and anyone could enter inside the building unchecked” Sootrakar said. It was known that members of the organisation named Udaipur Mahila and Bal Vikas Samiti went to distant rural areas and brought kids who were kept at the hostel.

They charged 1000 rupees from the parents for their upkeep. A detailed report has been made and sent for proper action to the Udaipur collector and Child Rights Department, Jaipur.

