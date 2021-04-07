9 arrested with illegal pistols in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Under a campaign to curb illegal arms in the district,13 pistols and 1 desi katta were seized while 9 men were arrested in three separate cases busted by three police stations on Tuesday.

Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said Nimbahera Kotwali police team arrested 4 persons and seized 9 pistols and kartoos from their possession.At Bhadesar police station, the cops arrested one person and found one desi katta from his possession.

The third team at Nikumbh police station arrested two men and found 3 pistols and some bullets from their custody. The officer said that all the accused are in the age bracket of 21 to 26 years.

