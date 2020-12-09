JSW Steel moves up on reporting 3% rise in crude steel production in November

JSW Steel is currently trading at Rs. 365.55, up by 3.10 points or 0.86% from its previous closing of Rs. 362.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 368.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 368.75 and Rs. 364.70 respectively. So far 9004 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 376.10 on 04-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 132.50 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 376.10 and Rs. 357.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 87612.15 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.69% and 36.23% respectively.

JSW Steel has reported crude steel production of 13.32 lakh tonnes for November 2020, registering rise of 3% over 12.90 lakh tonnes in November 2019. Out of the total output, the production of rolled products (flat) stood at 9.61 lakh tonnes and the production of rolled products (long) stood at 2.95 lakh tonnes for the month of November 2020.

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India having units in Karnataka and Maharashtra producing crude steel, long steel and flat steel products.