Infosys enters into strategic collaboration with Bloomberg Media

Infosys has entered into strategic collaboration with Bloomberg Media to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index. Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media’s digital platforms and Bloomberg TV. The Index will launch in 2022.

The Index measures investment by global CTOs and CIOs into major technology categories. Up-to-theminute global data will help track growth around technology’s impact on demand for future skills across industries and markets. The Index will equip enterprise decision-makers and emerging leaders with insights to navigate an increasingly digital future. Data surfaced by Infosys’ insights engine will power the Index across Bloomberg Intelligence, Bloomberg Businessweek and other Bloomberg Media digital channels to provide context to its audience. The Digital Economy Index will also be integrated into Bloomberg Surveillance programming on Bloomberg TV.

