GMR Infrastructure’s arm wins bid for development, operation of Medan Airport

GMR Infrastructure’s subsidiary — GMR Airports (GAL) has emerged as winning bidder for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia (Medan Airport). Medan is the 4th largest urban area in the country and is capital of North Sumatra province. GMR will enter into 49:51 partnership with Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2) for this project. The consortium will transform Kualanamu International Airport into Western International hub of Indonesia.

The airport handled more than 10 million passengers in 2018. The project scope includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years. Kualanamu International Airport is an operating Airport with healthy cash flows. GMR Airports won the bid for this high growth potential brownfield Airport, through a closely contested international competitive bid process and will partner with Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2). The letter of award is expected to be issued in next few days, post bid formalities, while signing of project agreements before end of the year.

GMR Infrastructure is engaged in generation of power, mining and exploration activities, development of highways, infrastructure development, such as development and maintenance of airports and special economic zone; construction business, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting activities and operation of airports and special economic zones.