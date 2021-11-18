Jindal Drilling shines on acquiring Offshore Jack-up Rig ‘Jindal Supreme’

Jindal Drilling & Industries is currently trading at Rs. 137.60, up by 2.45 points or 1.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 135.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 141.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 141.70 and Rs. 136.70 respectively. So far 2988 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 167.55 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 71.00 on 18-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 150.00 and Rs. 133.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 404.43 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.42%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.10% and 32.48% respectively.

Jindal Drilling & Industries has acquired an Offshore Jack-up Rig ‘Jindal Supreme’ from Venus Drilling for $16.75 million, consequent upon receipt of requisite approval from the seller. The said Rig is currently operating under contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Jindal Drilling & Industries is one of the leading drilling contractor in India providing service to national and international E&P companies.