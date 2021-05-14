IndiGo surges on setting up 13-bedded dedicated COVID care centre in collaboration with Columbia Asia Hospital

Interglobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 1696.50, up by 15.75 points or 0.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 1680.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1700.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1710.00 and Rs. 1680.50 respectively. So far 13529 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1822.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 850.30 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1711.00 and Rs. 1625.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 65019.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.14% and 2.02% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is setting up a 13-bedded dedicated COVID care centre in collaboration with Columbia Asia Hospital in Gurugram, for those coronavirus positive employees who may need access to an oxygen bed with related medical facilities. The facility, which is part of slew of measures being taken by IndiGo to support its employees and their families amid the pandemic, can be used both by the employees and their immediate family members.

It has already commenced vaccination drives across 40 stations in its network and at its support centre at Gurugram and there are drives planned for some additional stations later this month. But this is dependent on vaccine supplies and how quickly these will be made available by the government and private hospitals.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.

