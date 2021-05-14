Apollo Tyres tumbles despite reporting around 4-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at Rs. 207.15, down by 14.30 points or 6.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 221.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 225.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 225.95 and Rs. 204.70 respectively. So far 866909 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 261.20 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 89.05 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 226.85 and Rs. 204.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13146.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.31%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.38% and 25.30% respectively.

Apollo Tyres has reported a rise of 75.18% in its net profit at Rs 224.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 128.34 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 51.46% at Rs 3,685.44 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,433.32 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported around 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 287.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 77.86 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 41.02% at Rs 5,087.57 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3,607.74 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 42.11% in its net profit at Rs 722.82 crore as compared to Rs 508.62 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.83% at Rs 11,854.92 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 11,096.93 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 26.49% in its net profit at Rs 350.21 crore as compared to Rs 476.40 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 7.04% at Rs 17,526.38 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 16,373.87 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







