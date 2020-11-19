India continues to record more Daily Recoveries than Daily cases for 46th day

India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months. The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eleventh continuous day.

44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours against just 38,617 newly detected cases. This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the Active Caseload which now stands at 4,46,805. The active caseload as on date comprises merely 5.01% of all COVID19 cases.

There has been a continuous decline in the average daily cases since the past many weeks.

Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their COVID19 positive numbers.

The Recovery Rate has improved to 93.52% today. The total recovered cases stand at 83,35,109.

74.98% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 6,620 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered 5,123 daily recoveries while Delhi reported 4,421 new recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 76.15% of the new cases.

Delhi reported 6,396 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,792 new cases while West Bengal reported 3,654 new cases yesterday.

78.9% of the 474 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs.

20.89% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 99 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 68 and 52 new deaths, respectively.