Ileana D’Cruz gets mercilessly trolled as she flaunts her ‘waterbaby’ avatar donning a white bikini, ‘Kitna nahate ho aap’ says a netizen

Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz is an avid social media user and keeps teasing her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. The gorgeous actress recently flaunted her ‘waterbaby’ avatar on social media as she dropped a series of pictures of herself from her Maldives holidays.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the film ‘Rustom’ actress shared multiple throwback pictures of herself from the island destination, donning white swimwear and captioned the post as ‘There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean.’ From soaking up the sun to chilling in the water, in the pictures, stunning Ileana could be seen having most of her time.

Looking all bold and glamorous, Ileana definitely turned up the heat on social media with her pictures. Her fans looked completely in awe of her and showered love by dropping lovely hearts and fire emojis in number. However, her bikini-clad beach pictures did not go down well with a section of netizens who went on to troll her and left some mean and harsh comments. While one of the users wrote, ‘You have only one bikini’, another one commented, ‘What’s wrong with this girl!!! She has been continuously posting bikini pics for a very long time. Obsessed with nudity. Huh.’ One of them even called out the actress for coming up with her beachy pictures so frequently as he commented ‘Kitna nahate ho aap’.

A few netizens even tried to body shame her with their comments. She did not respond to the trolls this time, but, a while ago she had dropped a cute picture of herself with a quirky caption for her ‘haters’. She posted a picture of herself and wrote, ‘Can’t see the haters with my eyes closed.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will next be seen in the film ‘Unfair and Lovely’ alongside Randeep Hooda.