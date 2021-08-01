IIT Guwahati and Brahmaputra Board to work on restoring river banks, evolving technology

New Delhi : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with the Brahmaputra Board to evolve innovative technology which will help for better management of river like Brahmaputra.

An MoU in this regard has been signed as per which IIT and the Bharhmputra Board will together address river-related issues and also work on how to utilise rivers more efficiently for people”s benefit.

According to officials, the collaboration is a partnership of experimental and computational study along with promoting academic visits of students and officials for the mutual benefit of stakeholders.

“Management of a complex river like Brahmaputra is possible only through collaborative approach of academia and industry, and this is a step towards this,” said T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

Sitharam further said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Guwahati and North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Institute (NEHARI) will create a synergy in the field of research and allied activities relating to basin, flood and river bank management.

“North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Institute (NEHARI) under the Brahmaputra Board after renovation of its laboratories and establishment of updated hydrological laboratories on model studies, spanning over an area of about 44-hectare land is now only the second laboratory of the country after the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune,” Rajiv Yadav, IAS (RTD), Chairman, Brahmaputra Board.

According to Arup Kumar Sarma, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, IIT has developed its indigenous river model BRAHMA (Braided River Aid: Hydro-Morphological Analyzer) through a collaborative project with the Brahmaputra Board and this MoU will facilitate its speedy field implementation”.

