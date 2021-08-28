Hon’ble Governor Shri Bhagat Koshyari unveiled the logo of ‘Delphic Council of Maharashtra’

Mumbai – The Delphic Council of Maharashtra gets a logo which was unveiled recently by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhawan giving momentum to the Global Delphic Movement in Maharashtra.

The Logo and identity of the Delphic Council of Maharashtra symbolises “WATER” as metaphor of Peace through the arts, as exemplified by the Delphic Games from the ancient times. It was unveiled in the presnce of of Classical Dance Exponent, Actress & Hon’able Member Parliament Smt. Hema Malini and Chairperson of the National School of Drama, Paresh Rawal. Many other eminent personalities like Yash Birla, Shree Bhagya Shree, Salim Sulaiman, Shreyas Talpade, Ganesh Acharya, Hafeez Contractor, Bosco-Ceaser, Tejaswini Kohlapure along with sh ramesh Prassanna, indian delphic council represenative also attended the ceremony.

The Delphic Games are 2500 years old and they were born in Greece as the twin sister of the Olympic Games. In the past, India has participated in 3 editions of the games in various countries and has won gold and silver medals in South Korea and Malaysia.

The Delphic Movement is a way to encourage the growth of art and culture to not just bring people together but also enable global opportunities for the state and its people.

Commenting on the formal launch, Mr. Sahil Seth, IRS, President, Delphic Council of Maharashtra said, “It is an honour and matter of pride to be associated with the Delphic movement in India & encourage the growth of art and culture as a medium to not just bring people together but also enable global opportunities for the state and its people. Maharashtra has a rich heritage of arts & culture that are seen across the country today and with the Delphic Movement, we hope to create a life-long continuing impact on society. We are accompanied by an eclectic mix of Delphians in our Executive Board, Advisory Board & Committees and will soon be announcing our first set of initiatives that feature art for children, a short film festival and a lot more.”

Please share this news







