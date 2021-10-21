HKG Ltd on a Growth Path

Udaipur : Listed on BSE’s SME platform, HKG Limited (BSE: 539097) is one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in India. HKG aspires to connect small businesses and empower them to grow through the use of our web interfaces and services. HKG’s vision is to make web interface service accessible to every small business and enable them to grow manifold.

The company has announced that after the successful launch and addition of portal “AREA ONLINE” to its web bank, the Company has now floated its own new application on Google Playstore “Area Online”.

AREA ONLINE is a business which provides unmatched comfort in discovering and connecting with the finest of local service providers sitting at your desk. AREA ONLINE helps the customer with solutions on finger tips also at the same time helps them choose the quality products and services based on the constructive reviews. One of the most important features of Area Online is that it helps in making reservations even before you reach to the desired location which in turn helps both the parties in managing the time and resources. The application is now available on Google Playstore.

The company has planned a Rights issue of equity shares .The company is planning to migrate to main Board of BSE shortly.

HKG Limited is one of the fastest growing business conglomerates aspiring to connect small businesses and empower them to grow through the use of digital medium and web interfaces has launched an unique business initiative called Area Online whereby through its website one can locate shops and services from one’s home through digital presence. Lockdown caused by Covid-19 due to which small and big traders had to sit at home: they had their own business. It was noticed that online presence is very important. Therefore HKG had launched this unique service. Area Online is the best way to find & discover great local businesses. The company is en-route to achieve high growth.

The company has multiple services like My Rera, Area Online, Book Your Dealer, My Locker, Virtual Expo, and Media marketing.

My RERA, available on Google Playstore, is a one-stop first-of-a-kind Review & Rating platform for Real Estate industry. Already 54 thousand societies, over 20 thousand agents and over 200 builders are registered on the platform.

Area Online – Time to get vocal for local. Indian retail industry is under transition today, bringing a lot of transformations from static to digital retailing business. The shoppers enjoy the privilege of Digital shopping of the goods and services required by them in a variety of formats to meet their expectations. Area online is a No Commission model .Aim is Save Retailers Save Economy.Area Online targets the middle class & upper class people who have hands on experience in technology but don’t have much time to do shopping from the physical outlets. Taking this into consideration Area Online has successfully positioned itself as a Glocal (Go global Act local) e-commerce giant where one can sell anything & get it delivered at any remote locations.

Their vision is to make web interface service accessible to every small business and enable them to grow manifold. In line with the Make in India Movement by PM Narendra Modi, HKG Ltd is giving opportunity to local traders and businesses to go Global digitally and help them increase their businesses.

