Ramkrishna Forgings trades higher on winning order in Mining & Earthmoving segment

Ramkrishna Forgings is currently trading at Rs. 1210.00, up by 1.35 points or 0.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 1208.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1217.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1217.00 and Rs. 1183.00 respectively. So far 17569 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1259.60 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 336.20 on 21-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1226.20 and Rs. 1156.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3862.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.58% and 31.40% respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings has won an order worth more than $7 million p.a. in mining and earthmoving segment for supply of engine components to one of the biggest engine component manufacturers in the world.

Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of Screw Couplings, Draw Gear Assembly, Snubber Assembly, Hanger, Block Hanger Side Frame Key and various other forgings items of Railway Coaches and Wagon.

