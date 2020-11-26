Hindustan Zinc retains No 1 position in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 in metals & mining sector

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc has once again retained 1st in the Asia Pacific region in the ‘’ Metal & Mining’’ sector in Dow Jones sustainability Index 2020 for its sustained efforts towards sustainability and environmental preservation. The company has also been globally ranked 8th position overall and 3rd in environment space by the index.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Mishra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “We are extremely delighted to retain No 1 position in DJSI 2020 as this ranking is a profound affirmation of our conscious efforts towards encompassing all the elements of sustainability throughout our business practices. We also recognize this as an opportunity to add more vigor to our efforts, set new benchmarks and be recognized as a leader in global sustainability.

HZL is committed to the principle of sustainable development throughout the business and proliferate the use of natural resources in its operations i.e. energy, water, raw materials etc. The company work towards minimizing waste generation using 4R concept i.e. reduce, reuse, recycle, reclaim & also work on gainful utilization of wastes using environment-friendly methods.

HZL also dedicates its investments on efficient use of energy. The company has green power capacity of 347 MW, which includes 274 MW of wind power, 39 MW of solar power and 34 MW of waste heat power. In addition to above, the company has also invested in making their operations environment friendly through digital transformation and cost effective technologies. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 scorecard is an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performances of 75 metal and mining majors in the world.