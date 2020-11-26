Airtel and Vedantu empower millions of school children with affordable access to quality education on their home TV screens

Udaipur. Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) and Vedantu , the pioneer in LIVE online learning, today announced an innovative partnership to make quality education accessible to students across India by leveraging the deep reach of Airtel. Under the partnership, two dedicated DTH channels – Vedantu Materclasses – will be available exclusively to the 17 Mn Airtel Digital TV customers at the highly affordable price of Rs. 4 per day. The channels will cater to students from Classes 6 to 10 and Classes 11 to 12 respectively and will cover Maths and Science.

The learning will be delivered by best-in-class faculty including graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi with plans underway to add regional language content, where possible.Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director – DTH Business, Bharti Airtel, said: “We are delighted to partner with Vedantu to democratise high-quality education by making it highly affordable and accessible through the home TV. The TV screen is evolving beyond entertainment to becoming a hub for interactive education and learning that can be delivered in a safe and affordable manner, especially in these unprecedented times. We are confident that this service will be well received by students and parents and education on TV will become a permanent feature which will benefit millions of students.”

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu, added, “Having established Vedantu as the unanimous choice for LIVE online learning in the metros and key cities, our next mission is to make our highly curated teachers and content available to a vast majority of Indian students. As a brand we are going the extra mile to make quality education accessible. Our partnership with Airtel DTH is in this direction and we are delighted to use our collective strengths to sustain India’s learning needs in smaller towns and villages.” India has a total of 260 million school-going children. In particular, those in small towns and villages have little or no access to high-quality learning due to limited broadband access as well as a shortage of faculty.

Some even travel long distances for tuitions and this is challenging especially during the current pandemic. Airtel and Vedantu believe that with its deeper penetration, the home TV screen will provide a ubiquitous medium through which to impart knowledge and bridge the gap between quality teachers and students. 11 hours of fresh interactive content will be available daily to students with repeat telecast for students who missed the class or want to revise the content. To make the learning more fun and engaging, the classes will also include interactive quizzes to which students can respond to using the TV remote.