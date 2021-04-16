Hindustan Zinc Inaugurates 1 RO Hub plant at Ordi and 1 Water ATM at Dabok

Udaipur:Sustainability and water positivity is at the core of Hindustan Zinc’s principles, be it for its operations or itssurrounding communities. Rajasthan is a water scarce state and Hindustan Zinc has been making constant efforts in conserving water as well as ensuring water sufficiency for its surrounding villages, especially for safe, drinking water.To make villages near Debari location water sufficient, Hindustan Zinc’s Smelter at Debari installed 1 RO hub plant at Ordi and 1 water ATM at Dabok. The water ATM has astorage capacity of 3000 litres of drinking water which can be availed by the local families.

These water structures were inaugurated by Mr. Pushkar Lal Dangi, ex – MLA Mavli, along with key village stakeholders and PRI Representatives as well as employees of Hindustan Zinc. The guests appreciated the support extended by Hindustan Zinc towards the communities. Till date, Hindustan Zinc has installed 6 RO plants and 21 water ATMs that provide safe drinking water facilities to members of local villages. This initiative will benefit more than 5000 villagers from nearby community daily.

As part of its core philosophy, HZL works closely with its communities to create value for its stakeholders and drive overall social-economic development. The company is currently impacting the lives of about 5 Lakh people through various community development initiatives. The CSR initiatives focus on 184 villages in the vicinity of its business operations in Rajasthan.

