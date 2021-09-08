HDFC Bank gains on signing MoU with NSIC

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1573.00, up by 3.85 points or 0.25% from its previous closing of Rs. 1569.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1568.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1577.00 and Rs. 1566.00 respectively. So far 13423 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1650.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1025.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1597.85 and Rs. 1555.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 869704.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.89%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 61.01% and 13.10% respectively.

HDFC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for providing credit support to the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector. Under this, the country’s largest private sector bank will also provide MSMEs with a set of specially-tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness. The bank branches will extend support to the MSME projects in the areas they are located and to other important industrial sectors across the country.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

Please share this news







