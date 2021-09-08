RailTel Corporation Of India shines on securing additional order from Indian Railways

RailTel Corporation Of India is currently trading at Rs. 133.40, up by 2.40 points or 1.83% from its previous closing of Rs. 131.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 132.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 133.70 and Rs. 132.15 respectively. So far 37731 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 189.45 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 104.60 on 26-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 134.55 and Rs. 123.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4204.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.95% and 20.20% respectively.

RailTel Corporation of India has received an additional order from Indian Railways for implementation of ‘Hospital Management Information System’ (HMIS) over Indian Railways at the cost of Rs 42.38 crore (Inclusive of GST). The work is to be implemented over one year with further upgrades & support for 5 years.

RailTel Corporation a ‘Mini Ratna (Category-I)’ PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.

