Govt school principal issue TCs to 71 weak tribal students in Udaipur

Udaipur : Parents of many students of the government senior secondary school at Gorana of Jhadol block in Udaipur district alleged that the Principal issued transfer certificates to weak students and derived from their fundamental right to education especially in the critical time of pandemic. Some of the parents and students met the collector on Wednesday and gave a complaint in this connection claiming that the students have no way to study as they have not taken admission elsewhere.

The delegation said 71 tribal students reading in class 9 and 10th were forced to leave the school and were sent transfer certificates at home during past two academic sessions. Particularly, in October last, 28 students of ninth grade were given TCs on a single day.

The reason cited in the record for leaving school states study elsewhere which is false.This has been done to maintain 100 percent results by the school,the protesters claimed. Meanwhile, the District Education Officer Pushpendra Sharma said an inquiry has been called on the complaint and the chief block education officer has been asked to give a factual report.

He also said that the number of enrolled students at Gorana school has continuously increased in the past few years. “Many times students of ninth grade prefer the state open board system where they can clear the subjects in many attempts. We will find the truth and take needful action” Sharma told Udaipur Kiran.

Human rights activists Gaurav Nagda who accompanied the parents and students said that none of the students or parents had put up any application for the TC however, the Prinicipal Gautam Gupta issued the certificates to attain 100 percent results and gain applauds.

Nagda said the principal by this act has not only bereft the children of their right to education, but also forged government records as transfer certificates cannot be issued without application from the students or parents. The delegation said if an action is not taken in three days, the affected students and their families would sit on a dharna.

Meanwhile, the Principal Gautam Gupta claimed all the allegations baseless. “In 2016 total enrollment was 425 and at present 591 students are there. We cannot issue transfer certificates without anyone applying for it. We have Arts faculty here and after 10th class,students who wish to opt for science,leave the school. Similarly, ninth graders prefer state open board examination and hence leave the school” Gupta said.

The Principal also said that on regular absence for 15 days, the student’s name can be striked off. ” SInce the pandemic, examinations have not been held and there is no question of my issuing force TC to keep the school results high” he added.

