Govt school principal issue TCs to 71 weak tribal students in Udaipur

Thursday , June 17 2021
Udaipur : Parents of many students of the  government  senior secondary school at Gorana of Jhadol block in Udaipur district alleged that the Principal issued transfer certificates to weak students and derived from  their  fundamental right to education especially in the  critical time of pandemic. Some of the parents and students met the collector on  Wednesday and gave a  complaint in this connection claiming that the students have no way to study as they have not  taken admission elsewhere. 

The delegation said  71 tribal students reading in class 9  and 10th were forced to leave the school and were sent transfer certificates at home during past two academic sessions. Particularly, in October last,  28 students of ninth grade were given TCs on a single day.

The reason cited in the record for leaving school states study elsewhere which is false.This has been done to maintain 100 percent results by the  school,the protesters claimed. Meanwhile, the District Education Officer Pushpendra Sharma said an inquiry has been called on the complaint  and  the chief block education officer  has been asked to give a factual report.

He also said that the number of enrolled students at Gorana school has  continuously increased in  the past few  years. “Many times students of ninth grade prefer the state open board system where they can clear the subjects in many attempts. We will find  the truth and  take  needful action” Sharma told Udaipur Kiran.

Human rights activists Gaurav Nagda who accompanied the parents and students said that none of the students or parents had put up any application for the TC however, the Prinicipal Gautam Gupta issued the certificates to attain 100 percent  results and gain applauds.

Nagda said the principal by this act has not only bereft the children of their right to education, but also forged government records as transfer certificates cannot be issued without application from the students or  parents. The delegation said if an action is not taken in three days, the affected students and  their families would sit on a dharna.

Meanwhile, the  Principal Gautam Gupta claimed  all the  allegations baseless. “In 2016 total enrollment was 425 and at present 591  students are there. We cannot issue transfer certificates without anyone applying for it. We have Arts faculty here and after 10th class,students who wish to opt for science,leave the school. Similarly, ninth graders prefer state open board examination and  hence leave the school” Gupta said.

The Principal also said that on regular absence for 15 days, the student’s name can be striked off. ” SInce the pandemic, examinations  have not been held and there is no question of my issuing  force TC to keep the school results high” he added.

