Mohanlal Sukhada University to set up second campus at Nathdwara

Udaipur : Mohanlal Sukhada University, Udaipur would soon have a second campus at Nathdwara in Rajsamand district. It would be developed as a center of excellence for innovative studies related to various disciplines. The state government has sanctioned 24 beeghas (15 acres) land at Dabiyon ka Guda, near Nathdwara for the new campus.

MLSU vice chancellor Prof America Singh said the university had been communicating with the government on the proposed center of excellence which would be known as ‘ Shreenath Peeth’ . On Monday, Dr Mohammed Naeem, joint secretary , Higher Education department issued an order regarding sanction of land for the purpose. MLSU caters the educational needs of thousands of students in Udaipur division and from other parts of the state.

The second campus would prove beneficial for hundreds of students in and around Rajsamand , as well as adjoining districts Bhilwara, Pali who can take admissions for various courses to be offered by the university. Presently, large number of outstation students who are enrolled in various degree, post graduation and doctoral programs have to leave in hostels or paying guest homes. With a second campus at Nathdwara, students living in the nearby areas would benefit largely.

