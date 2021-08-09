Glamorous pictures of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt prove she loves to go on vacations

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is having a great time in Hawaii. She has been teasing fans with her beautiful vacation pictures. Trishala is surely a social media sensation. In 2019, Trishala Dutt made the headlines after her boyfriend passed away.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child from his first marriage with the late Richa Sharma. She lives in the US where she is a psychotherapist. Earlier, Trishala also spoke about the longest relationship she ever had. “I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years,” she wrote.

Trishala also wrote, “In a nutshell – we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best,” she added. She also spoke about a toxic boyfriend she once had. “He quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it.

Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn’t supposed to be doing. Now, please don’t come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight up dig thrown at me.”

