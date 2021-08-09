M&M catches speed on unveiling new visual identity including brand-new logo for SUV portfolio

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently trading at Rs. 770.90, up by 12.50 points or 1.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 758.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 758.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 782.10 and Rs. 758.50 respectively. So far 372154 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 952.15 on 08-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 566.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 782.10 and Rs. 744.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 96036.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 19.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 66.24% and 14.30% respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has unveiled its new visual identity including a brand-new logo that will differentiate its SUV portfolio. The all-new visual identity is in tune with the company’s focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. The new identity will be communicated through a digital (watch the brand film here) and television campaign. The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order.

M&M is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. Amongst the various business interests of its parent group, the company is mainly involved in the automobile manufacturing. It is one of the leading auto companies of India.

