Four including Banswara CI killed in road accident on NH 113

Udaipur : A circle inspector, his wife and another couple were killed in a car-trola head-on collision on the Pratapgarh-Banswara road in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident took place around 2.30am near Padliya village on the National Highway 113. Police officer Akhilesh Singh and his wife, their friend Vinay Yadav and his wife were travelling from Jaipur to Banswara in the car which collided with the trolla.

SIngh was posted as incharge of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit at Banswara while he originally hails from Behroad in Alwar. Singh was off duty for few days and was returning to Banswara with his wife, sources said. A highway patrol team is said to have reportedly stopped the car to know details of the late night travellers and Singh showed them his identity car. They met with the fatal accident some miles ahead.

The collision was so hard that the car was completely crushed and the passengers died on the spot. Ambulances carried them to the district hospital where they were pronounced dead. Himmat Singh, SHO Suhagpura police station too went to the spot. The SHO said the trola driver who had fled after the accident have been arrested. The car was removed from the road with the help of a JCB. A case has been registered and an investigation to know the cause of accident is underway. A liquor and cold drink bottles were found from the car, sources claimed.