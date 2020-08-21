Five days online Faculty Development Program in CTAE concluded today

Udaipur : The five-days online Faculty Development Program on “TEACHING ENGLISH FOR EMPLOYABILITY AND SKILL ENHANCEMENT” from 17th August, 2020 to 21st August, 2020 organized by College of Technology and Engineering, Udaipur and Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur under CRS project of TEQIP-III, concluded today. Prof. A.K. Chittora, the coordinator of the programme addressed the audience and thanked them for their participation. He also discussed with them the importance of English in Employability today.

The event was inaugurated on the 17th by Prof. N.S. Rathore, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MPUAT, Udaipur and Prof. UdayKumar Yaragatti, Director MNIT Jaipur, under the guidance of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sharma, Dean CTAE and Prof. Mahesh Kothari. The resource persons in the FDP were all senior professors in the field who enlightened the participants with their years of experience in teaching language skills.

The convenors of the program, Ms. Nitika Gulati (CTAE), Dr. Preeti Bhatt (MNIT), Dr Sanjay Arora (CURAJ) and Dr. Jai Kumar Meherchandani (CTAE) ensured careful planning and successful organization of the event. They also conducted many sessions during the FDP. The program aimed to encourage English language instructors to adopt employability-centric pedagogy that utilizes technology and active learning techniques to cater to the specific needs of students. It witnessed active participation from over 70 participants from all over the country. It has received excellent feedback from everyone.