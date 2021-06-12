Farm Mechanization – A mandatory change

To empower the farmers through Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme, Government of India has released funds for various activities of Farm Mechanization like Establishment of Custom Hiring Centres, Farm Machinery Bank, High-tech Hubs and distribution of various agricultural machinery etc to different states.

Agricultural Mechanization plays a vital role in optimizing the use of land, water energy resources, manpower and other inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides etc to maximize the productivity of the available cultivable area and make agriculture a more profitable and attractive profession for rural youth. Agricultural Mechanization is one of the key drivers for the sustainable development of the agriculture sector. Sustainable Agriculture mechanization growth will require appropriate and precision agricultural machinery adequately supported by the latest technology.

Under the SMAM scheme, during the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 288.24 crores have been released to Madhya Pradesh by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs. 16.20 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 2000 agricultural machinery and equipment and establishment of 90 Custom Hiring centres.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 621.23 crore have been released to Andhra Pradesh by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 Rs.32.93 released crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for the establishment of 525 Custom Hiring centres and 34 High Tech Hubs.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 421.65 crore have been released to Tamilnadu by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.21.74 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 269 agricultural machineries and equipment, for the establishment of 115 numbers of Custom Hiring centres, 10 Hi-Tech hubs and 100 farm Machinery banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 89.94 crore have been released to Kerala by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.12.35 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 4280 numbers of various machines and equipments to the farmers on subsidy and establishment of 58 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 36.36 crore have been released to Arunachal Pradesh. During 2021-22 released Rs.3.66 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 6045 numbers of various machines and equipments to the farmers on subsidy.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 61.05 crore have been released to Manipur by DAC&FW and during 2021-22, released Rs.2.27 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for establishment of 18 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 110.05 crore have been released to Nagaland by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.7.57 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 497 numbers of various machines and equipments to the farmers on subsidy and establishment of 25 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 121.12 crore have been released to Tripura by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.6.12 Crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for the establishment of 65 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 294.74 crore have been released to Uttar Pradesh by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.22.12 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for establishment 290 Custom Hiring Centres and 290 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs.182.05 crore have been released to Uttarakhand by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.10.53 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for distribution of 1685 numbers of various machines and equipments to the farmers on subsidy, establishment of 6 Custom Hiring Centres and 35 Farm machinery Banks at village level.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2020-21, an amount of Rs. 53.81 crore have been released to West Bengal by DAC&FW and during 2021-22 released Rs.2.6 crore as 1st instalment under SMAM for the establishment of 25 Custom Hiring Centres.

About Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM)

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has launched a Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) in 2014-15 with the objectives of increasing the reach of farm mechanization to small and marginal farmers and to the regions & difficult area where farm power availability is low. To boost up mechanization in the agriculture sector improved agricultural implements and machinery are essential inputs for modern agriculture that enhance the productivity of crops besides reducing human drudgery and cost of cultivation. Mechanization also helps in improving the utilization efficiency of other inputs therefore considered to be one of the most important segments of the agriculture sector to boost the income of farmers and growth of the agricultural economy. For strengthening of agricultural mechanization in the country and to bring more inclusiveness Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) has been introduced with the main objectives of are to promote ‘Custom Hiring Centres’ and ‘Hi-tech Hubs of High-Value Machines’ to offset the adverse economies of scale arising due to small and fragmented landholding and high cost of individual ownership; Creating awareness among stakeholders through demonstration and capacity building activities and ensuring performance testing and certification of agricultural machines at designated testing centres located all over the country.

