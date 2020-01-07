Explosives seized in Dungarpur, 1 held

Udaipur : A huge cache of explosives meant for illegal mining was confiscated from the Ramsagda police station area in Dungarpur district on Monday. In a joint action by the district special team and the local police station, laid check posts between Genji to Reta route and stopped a tractor which was carrying huge volume of explosive items used in illegal mining.

The police seized 230 electronic detonators, along with 250 gelatine sticks, 100 feet cable, 2 dynamos, one drilling machine. The tractor driver Kamlesh son of Devilal Bairwa resident of Bhilwara told the police he did not have any license or permit to transport the explosive material.“Explosives are used in stone quarries.

In a few cases, legal miners also source the explosives for unofficial blasts. The explosives seized since last two days are all illegal shipments. These explosives are often brought in for use in illegal mining” Jai Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Dungarpur told Udaipur Kiran. On Sunday, the team from Sagwada police station had seized 250 detonator caps,1000 meters solar cod, compressor, dynamo and drill machines from an open garage at Punarwas colony. Two accused had managed to flee when the teams raided the area.