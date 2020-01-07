Medical officer, lab technician arrested taking bribe in Banswara

Udaipur : A medical officer and a lab technician were caught for accepting a bribe of 9 thousand rupees on Monday afternoon by the anti corruption department.

The complaint was given by a contractor named Punjilal Gayari resident of Delwada in Ghatol tehsil of Banswara district. Gayari complained to the ACB that he had been granted the sanitation and cleaning tender for the Model primary health care center (PHC) at Bassi Adha village.

The PHC incharge Dr Jaswant and lab technician Dinesh Meena demanded bribe in lieu of passing the payment for two months as well as issuing a certificate for satisfactory work. The accused demanded 9 thousand rupees bribe and after verification of the complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap on Monday. When the complainant paid the bribe amount, the team nabbed both the accused.