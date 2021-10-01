Exhibition organised on initiatives and technological advancement in the field of Biofuels

HPCL, on behalf of Industry, organized Biofuel Exhibition at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Executive Director IOCL, Shyam Bora in the presence of Executive Director-DCO-HPCL, Alok Kumar Gupta, Executive Director-GAIL, State Head-Delhi, BPCL Mr. Pankaj Motiramani and other Senior Dignitaries.

The exhibition displayed models of 1G Ethanol plant, Biodiesel Plant, 2G Ethanol Plant & CBG Plant. 15 panels were put up displaying various initiatives and technological advancement in the field of Biofuels. Apart from the Industry stall, One stall of M/s Stark Projects and Consultancy and one more stall by M/s Green home Biogas dealing with portable CBG plant was put up in the exhibition.

After the exhibition, ED-IOCL, Sh. Shyam Bora addressed the gathering. Dr. Nivedita Sharma made a presentation on Biofuel and their research on conversion of Pine Needles into Ethanol. Around 800 students participated in the Drawing Competition which was Organised in schools before the event.

Officials from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Academicians, Entrepreneurs, Students, Technology providers, Officials from CHT, DGH & PCRA, Industry officials and other stakeholders visited the exhibition.

