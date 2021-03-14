Erica Fernandes ups the glam quotient as she holidays in Maldives

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ fame Erica Fernandes is turning heads on social media with her alluring pictures. Bikini-clad Erica Fernandes is giving us major travel goals as she holidays in Maldives. The stunning actress shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation on social media, which soon went viral.

The stylish actress has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, with whom she loves sharing her personal and professional updates. Erica became a household name courtesy her crackling chemistry with Parth Samthaan aka Anurag in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay.’ Erica Fernandes also played the role of next-door-girl Sonakshi in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,’ where her on-screen chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh (Dev Dixit) was a huge hit. Earlier, Parth Samthaan, who is rumoured to be dating Erica Fernandes, clarified that he is not dating his ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ co-star.

Parth said that he and Erica are just friends. Parth Samthaan had shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he was seen posing with his ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ co-stars Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and others during Diwali celebrations and he wrote, “Diwali spent with the people who I have spent most of my time this year …#kasautiigang#blackjacknight♠️♥️♦️♣️@poojabanerjeee we missed you”. (photo: Instagram)

