Hatsun Agro Product gains on getting nod for setting up of dairy plant in Northern Andhra Pradesh

Hatsun Agro Products is currently trading at Rs. 779.95, up by 8.05 points or 1.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 771.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 775.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 802.00 and Rs. 771.85 respectively. So far 9782 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 889.00 on 09-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 281.29 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 802.00 and Rs. 744.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 16831.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.00% and 15.94% respectively.

Hatsun Agro Product has received an approval for the proposal of setting up of dairy plant in Northern Andhra Pradesh besides the already approved proposal of setting up dairy plant in the State of Odisha. The Board of the company at its meeting held on March 12, 2021 has approved the same.

Hatsun Agro Product, India’s largest private sector dairy, sells liquid milk under the brand name Arokya, ice creams under the brand Arun Icecreams, and a wide range of dairy products under the brand Hatsun.

