Engineer plots with boss, get acid thrown on colleague over unrequited love

Udaipur : Hiran Magri police have arrested three persons including a woman for conspiring and getting an acid attack made on a youth for reportedly turning down her marriage proposal. The woman allegedly even gave 40 thousand rupees to her boss to get the work done by a third party, however, the boss chose his younger brother to do it.

The victim, Abhishek Singh son of Samundar Singh Rathore resident of Sector-3, is an an engineer at a cement factory at Dabok. On May 7 ,he reported to the police that an unidentified man threw acid on his back when he was waiting for his senior Roshan Singh Rathore to pick him for work at the Seva shram bridge. Police arrested the lady engineer, Roshan Singh and his brother Vikram son of Moti Singh Rathore for the act.

SHO Hiran Magri Ram Sumer said both Abhishek and the accused woman were engineers and Roshan was their senior who worked in a cement factory at Dabok. Abhishek and the woman were close friends however, after his family fixed his marriage with some other girl and the wedding is due on May23. Abhishek called off his relationship with her when she presurrised him for marriage.

This infuriated the woman who wanted to teach Abhishek a lesson.She befriended Roshan and grew close to him so that she could take revenge on Abhishek through him. Abhishek used to go to work by bus but since the lockdown, Roshan used to pick him at Sevashram bridge and they went together to office. Taking advantage of the situation, she convinced Roshan to get acid thrown on Abhishek’s body so that he could be hurt but not killed. Roshan took his brother Vikram in confidence and assigned him the acid attack task while Abhishek waited for Roshan at the bridge on May 7.

Roshan provided the acid from his factory and Vikram threw the chemical on Abhishek’s back and fled from the spot. Abhishek returned home and when Roshan called to ask why he wasnt at the bridge, he told about the attack. Roshan expressed false sympathy and also picked him from home to the hospital for treatment. However, the CCTV footage sought from the crime spot showed Vikram’s presence who was rounded up and the truth was revealed.

