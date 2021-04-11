Elderly couple found brutally murdered in Udaipur village

Udaipur : An elderly couple was found brutally murdered in their house at Kolyari village under Falasiya police station limits of Udaipur district on Saturday morning. While the assailants killed the man by hitting hard on his head with a bat used for washing clothes, his wife was strangled to death. Udaipur SP Rajeev Pachar, Additional SP Anant Kumar, DSP Prem Dhande went to the crime spot on getting information about the double murder. The police are clueless about the assailants.

When the victims, identified as Devilal (68) and his wife Pushpa Devi (64) did not come out in the morning, the neighbors called them and on getting no response, they went inside to find the main door open and saw both lying dead. The couple did not have any children and hence have been living alone in the house for years. Devilal ran a grocery store in Falasiya and also lended money on interest.

Prima Facie, it seems to be a case of loot, police said. The assailants could be more than two persons who entered the house through the terrace past midnight as it was found open. Police said that while the robbers ransacked for the valuables, the couple woke up. It is also speculated that someone known to the couple would have trespassed with the intention of loot since Devilal was a money lender. However, due to the fear of being recognized, the assailants might have killed the couple.

No sharp edged weapons were used and the murder weapon was the bat which the men used to kill the old man. The police said that they were exploring all angles to investigate the blind double murder case. Teams of forensic experts and a dog squad had been called in. Fingerprints too were taken in the house and all CCTVs in the area were being scanned.

