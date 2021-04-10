Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches all-new pre-paid service package- Smiles Plus

Udaipur. In pursuance of its Customer First philosophy and sustained commitment of providing unique customer experience through value-added services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of a comprehensive and customizable Service Package – Smiles Plus. As an offering, this package will be customised as per the requirements and needs of the customer and will consist of pre-paid packages available across India. The packageis also designed keeping in mind TKM’s readiness towards future mobility requirements &will further assist valuable customers with enhanced, delightful, and hassle-free service experiences.

The packagewill providean array of exciting benefitsand services for enhanced ‘Peace of mind’, such as:

Flexibilityof Service Location

Protection from Service price hikes

Savings on Service Cost

Usage of Toyota Genuine Parts & recommended Services

Trained Technicians working on your vehicle

Options to Customize& Choose from ESSENTIAL, SUPER HEALTH, SUPER TORQUE&ULTRAwhich includes Periodic Maintenance, General Repair etc.

Commenting on thisnew initiative of Pre-Paid Service Package, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice Presidentsaid, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the all new ‘Smiles Plus’ service package as this initiative is in-line with TKM’s endeavor to meet our customers’ enhancedrequirements and mobility needs. With the introduction of this exclusive package, we intend to cater to our customers with services that match their evolving expectations. At Toyota, we understand that the key to have customers for life is by providing heart touching experience, seamless communication &complete peace of mind.

With the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, we thrive to fortify our existing bond with our esteemed customers and enhance their experience by providing world-class services that Toyota is globally reputed for. We will continue to bring about solutions for a fast and seamless experience for our customers and provide more avenues to our customers in line with emerging market demands.” The pre-paid service package is available at Toyota service centers/dealershipsacross India. Customers can contact their nearest authorized Toyota dealership for more details.

Please share this news







