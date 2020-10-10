ECI Relaxes Public Notice Time Period for Registration of Political Parties

Election Commission of India has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties who have published their public notice on or before 07.10.2020. For all parties, including those which have already published their Public Notice in less than 7 days prior to 07.10.2020, objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 PM on 10th October, 2020 or by the end of the originally provided 30 days period, whichever is earlier.

Since ECI announced General Elections for the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020 on 25th September, 2020, it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of Covid -19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a Political Party. Therefore, after considering all aspects of the matter, Commission relaxed the Public Notice Time period. This relaxation will remain in force till 20th October, 2020, the last date of nomination for Phase 3 of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of State of Bihar

It may be recalled that Registration of Political parties is governed by the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. A party seeking registration under the said Section with the Commission has to submit an application to the Commission within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation as per guidelines prescribed by the Commission in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. As per existing guidelines, the applicant association is, inter-alia, asked to publish proposed Name of the party in two national daily news papers and two local daily newspapers, on two days for submitting objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party before the Commission within 30 days from such publication. Notice so published is also displayed on the website of the Commission.