E-commerce bridges India with Bharat this festive season | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : This festive season, as Flipkart focuses on its commitment to drive value for customers, and progress and growth for sellers, MSMEs and artisans, here are some of the early indicators from the 1st day of The Big Billion Days which show how India is increasingly adopting digitization.

India gets Online

Along with the momentum witnessed from metros and Tier 2 cities, 50% of new customers have been from Tier 3+ cities, across categories

The Home category saw a surge in 53% new customers, and Large Appliances plus BGM (Beauty & General Merchandise) each witnessed a near 50% increase in new customers, all from Tier 3 cities

MSMEs bounce back this festive season with Sellers from Tier 2 and beyond seeing growth on e-commerce

Local MSMEs from over 2,550 pincodes saw demand coming in from across the country

Sellers from 167 new cities joined e-commerce this BBD

~60% of sellers reside from Tier 2 cities and beyond including small cities such as Talcher, Velur, Sohagpur, Sindi amongst others

Top performing Tier 2 Seller cities include Jaipur, Surat and Panipat sellers

Affordability constructs driving Consumption

There has been a perceptible shift towards Digital India, with a 75% increase in prepaid transactions, which showcased a strong endorsement for digital payments as consumers continue to maintain social distancing when making purchases

The EMI options served as a good trigger to keep the festive spirit buoyant. 1 out of every 5 purchases in high-ticket segments like Mobiles, Furniture, Large Appliances & Electronics were driven through an EMI construct