25-year old behind grandmother's murder in Chittorgarh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

‘Old woman refused to give money for wife’s treatment’

Udaipur : In a major breakthrough, police arrested a 25-year-old man for murdering his grandmother and stealing her silver kadas in Hamirpur Chowki area of Chhoti Sadri block of Chittorgarh district. The 80-year-old woman Phooli Bai, wife of Bhaira Meena, who lived in a separate portion of the house, was found dead on her bed on Thursday morning. The grandson Premchand son of Ramchandra Meena was arrested on Saturday who confessed to have killed the old woman because she refused to give him money for his wife’s treatment. The accused was produced before the local court which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh, the accused’s father Ramchandra informed about the murder of his mother on Thursday. Ramchandra was adopted by his paternal uncle Bheralal and his wife Phooli Bai since the couple did not have children. After Bheralal’s death, Ramchandra looked after their farm and Phooli Bai lived in a separate portion and cooked her own meals.

On Thursday morning when Phooli Bai did not come out of her room, the family members went to her room and found her dead. A team was constituted to investigate the case which interrogated the family members. It was known that Ramchandra’s son was absconding since the murder and he did not even attend his grandmother’s funeral. The police arrested Premchand from his hideout and questioned him.

The accused said that he had been jobless for some time and his wife was severely ill and was being treated in Nimbahera. He asked money from the old woman many times for treatment but Phooli Bai refused to gave the amount while she gave money to someone else. This infuriated the accused who sneaked into the old woman’s room in the wee hours of Thursday and strangled her. He used a sharp weapon to cut open the silver kadas from her foot.