Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories zooms on entering into partnership agreement with ABCD Technologies

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 4582.05, up by 66.45 points or 1.47% from its previous closing of Rs. 4515.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4535.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4583.85 and Rs. 4521.85 respectively. So far 15245 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5514.65 on 21-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3027.55 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4583.90 and Rs. 4350.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 75866.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.86% and 29.41% respectively.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a partnership agreement with ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP). The transaction is in line with the Company’s purpose of accelerating access and affordability of medicines to all, and the strategy of leveraging digital technology and infrastructure towards this.

The proposed business of Target entity will be carried out with an objective to facilitate the digitization of the healthcare infrastructure m India towards enhancement of Good Distribution Practices (GDP) inter alia, in support of the National Digital Health Mission of Government of India (Business).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

