Record Revenue Generation Through Scrap Sale By Ajmer Railway Stores Complex

Udaipur : North Western Railway have surpassed the target of 200 Cr revenue generation through scrap sale, by registering record scrap sale of 206.67 Cr in the year 2020-21.

Ajmer Stores Complex (General Stores Depot and Ajmer Division) are the biggest contributor in scrap sale of North Western Railway in 2020-21. Ajmer Stores complex, with total sale of 93.2 Cr is at no.1 place in NWR, far ahead of other divisions. Scrap sale performance of other complex of NWR had been Jaipur – 44.6 Cr, Jodhpur – 41.1 Cr, Bikaner – 27.7 Cr. General Stores Depot and Ajmer Division have done record scrap sale of 49.7 Cr and 43.5 Cr respectively.

This achievement is very special as the scrap revenue generation activities were badly affected last year due to Covid lockdown and other restrictions. Extensive surveys have been done to identify scrap in Railway system, with a target of achieving “zero scrap”. Officials involved in the process worked very hard and achieved this wonderful feat.

DRDRM Ajmer Mr. Naveen kumar Parsuramka and Chief Material Manager Ajmer Mr. S. K. Verma has congratulated Dy.CMM/GSD Ajmer Mr. Girish Kumar Gupta, Sr.DMM/Ajmer Div Mr. Sunil Kumar Gaur and their entire team for this record achievement.

