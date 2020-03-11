Dr. Harsh Vardhan presides over 43rd Annual Day of the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW)

“It is because of our strength of active community surveillance that we have been able to do effective contact tracing of cases of COVID-19 in India,” said Dr. Harsh Vardhan here today, while presiding over the 43rd Annual Day of the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW).

Emphasising the role of Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres in countering public health challenges through focus on preventive and positive health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated, “Public health is being strengthened through Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres, with screening for BP, diabetes, three types of cancers, leprosy etc. With the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, there is a need for enhanced focus on preventive health. This has been prioritized in the National Health Policy 2017, as well.”

Noting the importance of co-operation among different institutions, he further added, “Synergy between organizations is needed to avoid duplication of efforts especially for organizations in public health. There is huge potential in our institutions but only some of them are utilising their full potential. This is the right time for everyone to put efforts into micro-diagnosis, such as a final push for reduction in MMR, IMR, U5MR. To achieve this objective, fine tuning of our strategy as well as rethinking of our policies is needed. A new approach needs to be taken and Research & Training organisations and public health institutions have to take a lead role. Renewed enthusiasm and dynamic energy are required to achieve this”, he added.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan presented academic awards during the function. He also awarded best employees of the year. The National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW) is situated in Delhi and was established in 1977. NIHFW is the premier organisation under M/o Health and Family Welfare for capacity building through training of health professionals, frontline health workers such as ASHAs and ANMs and other central and state officers & healthcare staff. On the occasion of 43rdAnnual Day of NIHFW, Dr. D.S. Gangwar, AS&FA, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harshad Thakur, Director, NIHFW, Prof. V.K. Tiwari, Dean, NIHFW along with officials from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and NIHFW were present during the meeting.