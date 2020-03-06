Event mgmt firm owner to be booked for flesh trade, says Udaipur SP

‘Five arrested ,2 jailed’

Udaipur : After three days of relentless efforts ,Udaipur police finally succeeded in arresting 5 more accused on Thursday night, in the gang rape , loot and abduction case that had shocked the city. They would be produced before the court for identification on Saturday. Apart from these five, two who were arrested previously were produced before the court on Friday which sent them to judicial custody.

Udaipur SP KailashChandra Bishnoi said primary investigations reveal the event management company owner ran flesh trade business and the rape survivor and her ‘friend’ who was actually a pimp, worked for him, a separate case would be taken against them soon. The officer also said that the friend had been earlier arrested under PITA in Jaisalmer which shows his affiliation with sex rackets. Police arrested Fardeen (19) resident of sector 5 in Udaipur from the dargah area in Ajmer while four others Moin alias Durri (20) ro Mallatalai Udr, Sarfaraz alias Chhota Mewati (20) , Gaurav Singh alias Bittu (20) and Faiyaz all residents of Udaipur were arrested from their hideouts.

All the accused are habitual offenders and have several cases of serious nature registered against them in different police stations, police said. ” The kingpin Shahrukh is accused of rape charges in two cases including one under the POCSO Act. Fardeen is a history sheeter and has 13 cases against him under Arms act, loot , attempt to murder, extortion etc” Bishnoi told the media on Friday.

After committing the crime, the accused fled and roamed in Nimbahera, Kapasan, RawatBhata, Bhilwara, and some places in MP like Mandsaur, Ratlam and Zawra etc to avert the arrest. The police said one or two more persons may be caught for assisting others in the crime. The two cars used in the episode too have been seized. The cops in the investigation team includes ASP Anant Kumar and GS Mewara, DySP Rajiv Joshi, Chetna Bhati and Prem Dhande, CI Vivek Singh, ChenaRam Pachar, Hanwant Singh RamSumer, SHO Mukesh Soni etc.