DLSA intervention prevent three child marriages in Pratapgarh

Udaipur : Timely intervention by the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) proved effective in preventing three child marriages in Pratapgarh district on Friday. The full time secretary , DLSA and ADJ Lakshmikant Vaishnav was tipped of three child marriages in Bagwas village.

The judge instructed the Kotwali police station to prevent the illegal marriages. A police team along with Tehsildar Ujjwal Jain and his men went to the spot where arrangements had been made for three marriages. The officers verified the documents and found that the bride-grooms were minors. The parents were warned not to get the kids married off before attaining the marriageable age.