Congress candidate becomes Up Pramukh with BJP votes

Udaipur : The political drama for power continued on the second day in Dungarpur as the BJP and Congress stood together in electing the Up-Pramukh for the Zila Parishad. Congress supported Surta Parmar defeated BTP candidate Mohammad Salim by a single vote and was declared elected as the up pramukh here. Surta got 8 BJP votes and 6 congress votes while the BTP candidate got 13 votes.

A day ago, congress had agreed to vote for BJP’s Surya Ahari and elected her as the Zila Pramukh. The alliance, which is first in the state between the two national parties . arch rivals had come as a big surprise for the leaders while it has shocked the BTP lobby. The alliance worked for up-pradhans too in all the panchayat samitis were BJP candidates were elected pradhans, a day ago. With the BJP support, congress candidates were sworn in as up pradhans in Sagwara, Galiyakot, Aaspur and Simalwada.

“It was a well planned strategy by the local BJP and Congress leaders who were intimidated by the growing popularity of the BTP and they do not want the new found party to get hold of the prominent political positions in the administration” a youth activist from the tribal community said. Local leaders Dinesh Khodania, Legislator Ganesh Ghogra, Tarachand Bagora etc are said to be the mastermind behind devising the strategy to frame alliance with BJP to keep BTP at bay.

