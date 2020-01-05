Dhaka Court issues arrest warrant against former Chief Justice S.K.Sinha

The Senior Special Judges’ Court of Dhaka directed the police on Sunday to submit the report on the execution of the warrants by January 22. All the accused in the case including former Chief Justice S.K. Sinha have been shown as fugitives in the charge sheet filed by the police.

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh had pressed the charges in December last year against 11 persons. They are accused of taking a loan of Tk 4 crore from a bank based on forged papers and depositing money in the account of Justice S.K. Sinha.

Justice Sinha was appointed as Chief Justice of Bangladesh in 2015. He had resigned amid controversy about a judgement of the Supreme Court which struck down the law giving power to parliament to remove justices of the Supreme Court.

Three months before his retirement, he had left for Australia in October 2017 and subsequently sent in his resignation from abroad.

In his autobiography Justice S.K. Sinha claimed that he stepped down as Chief Justice due to intimidation and threats. The allegations have been denied by the government.

He is currently in US. Earlier he had sought political asylum in Canada. Justice S.K. Sinha was the first minority Chief Justice of Bangladesh belonging to the Hindu community.